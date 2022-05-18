Frontline (NYSE:FRO) vs. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Financial Survey

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontline and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $749.38 million 2.34 -$11.15 million ($0.05) -172.40 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OceanPal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontline.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frontline and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 2 2 0 2.50 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline presently has a consensus price target of $9.23, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than OceanPal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline -1.49% -3.40% -1.38% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontline beats OceanPal on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

OceanPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

