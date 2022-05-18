FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Thurman J. Rodgers Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of FTCI opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $13.98.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FTC Solar (Get Rating)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.