FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Thurman J. Rodgers Buys 250,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FTCI opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

