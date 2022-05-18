FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

