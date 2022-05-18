Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FULC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FULC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.