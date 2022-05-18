Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTFT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Future FinTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Future FinTech Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

