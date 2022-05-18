FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issued By DA Davidson

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBNC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FBNC stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,659 shares of company stock valued at $218,448. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.