FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47).

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 28,237.32% and a negative return on equity of 162.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.22.

IMV stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMV by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

