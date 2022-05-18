FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tuesday Morning Co. Issued By BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tuesday Morning in a report released on Monday, May 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 36.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.