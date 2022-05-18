FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Unilever in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 142,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

