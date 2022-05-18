FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canaan Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canaan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Canaan by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canaan by 89.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Canaan by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

