FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34).

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35).

OCUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

