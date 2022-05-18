FY2022 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

EPIX stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 104.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 25.7% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 851,612 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 657,434 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,851,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,195,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

