FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.60). The company had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter.

