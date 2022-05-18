FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81).

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

