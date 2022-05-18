FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Lifted by Analyst

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million.
Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$31.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.95.
About Park Lawn (Get Rating)
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
