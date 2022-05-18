FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Lifted by Analyst

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.81.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$31.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.95.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

