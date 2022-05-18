FY2022 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Cut by Analyst

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

