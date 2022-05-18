FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

