FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

KNX opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.