FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.