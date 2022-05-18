FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $5.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.28.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average is $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

