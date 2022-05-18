FY2023 EPS Estimates for OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for OMRON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get OMRON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. OMRON has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $107.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.