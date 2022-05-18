FY2023 EPS Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Recruit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

RCRRF opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Recruit has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $71.66.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

