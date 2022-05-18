FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.
Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$51.16 million for the quarter.
Featured Stories
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.