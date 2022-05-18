FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$51.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

