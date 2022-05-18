FY2024 EPS Estimates for Green Impact Partners Inc. Boosted by Analyst (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of GIP opened at C$6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$137.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.74. Green Impact Partners has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.00.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.

