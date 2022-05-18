FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,546,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.