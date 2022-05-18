Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 534,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

GRTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 3,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,390. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

