Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

GRTX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

