Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLMD stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

