GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GGN stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $4.32.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
