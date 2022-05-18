GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

