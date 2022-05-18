GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,630. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
