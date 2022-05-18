GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

GGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,630. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

