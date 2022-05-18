GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

