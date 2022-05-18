GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
