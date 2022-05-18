GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE GNT opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

