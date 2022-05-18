GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE GNT opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
