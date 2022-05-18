GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of GCP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

