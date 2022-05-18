Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE GNK opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $918.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 628.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 95,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 157.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $653,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

