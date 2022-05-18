Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “
Shares of GEGYY opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.
Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
