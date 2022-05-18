Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

