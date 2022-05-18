GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 14.9% in April

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $966.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.