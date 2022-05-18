George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$173.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

George Weston stock remained flat at $$119.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 12 month low of $93.59 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

