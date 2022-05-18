German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,114 shares of company stock valued at $299,782. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

