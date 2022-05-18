Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

