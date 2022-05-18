Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 23.2% in April

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 409,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (Get Rating)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.
