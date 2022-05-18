Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.
About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
