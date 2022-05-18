GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 33,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,833. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

