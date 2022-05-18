Glenn W. Welling Sells 209,238 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

