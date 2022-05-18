Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global-e Online Ltd. provides platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Global-e Online Ltd. is based in PETAH-TIKVA. “

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.