Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Global Industrial stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

