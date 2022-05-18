Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.96.

GNL opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.