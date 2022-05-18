Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $198.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average is $134.82.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

